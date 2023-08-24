DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 16.98 crore at Delhi airport

Continuing its crackdown on the trafficking of narcotic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a Kenyan passenger in possession of cocaine at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, said authorities. The intended recipient of the contraband, another Kenyan national, was also arrested later in Mumbai, said the DRI.

"Upon oral enquiry, the passenger, who had arrived from Nairobi on Tuesday, denied carrying any contraband. However, examination of the suspect's luggage by DRI officers resulted into recovery of approximately 1,698 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of around Rs 17 crore in the illicit international market," said an official statement. According to authorities, the accused was found in possession of an air ticket for a flight to Mumbai that was to depart a few hours later, indicating that the delivery of contraband was to be done in Mumbai.

Following sustained interrogation and surveillance, a meticulously planned operation by DRI officers resulted in the successful nabbing of the intended recipient of the contraband drugs. The recipient, a female Kenyan national, was apprehended in the Vasai area of Mumbai, the authorities added. Both the carrier and the recipient have been placed under arrest in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress, said officials.

During January-July 2023, DRI has made 42 seizures of cocaine and heroin across the country. More than 31 kg of cocaine and 96 kg of heroin have been seized by the DRI officers during the period January-July 2023, said authorities. (ANI)

