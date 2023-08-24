LG reviews G-20 preparedness by Delhi Police, assigns specific tasks to DCPs

Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena along with the Commissioner of Police, chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of the Delhi Police in light of the forthcoming G-20 Summit. Special CP (G-20), Special CP (Traffic) and all District DCPs were present in the meeting, an official release said. At the outset, Saxena underlined that the forthcoming Summit was an opportunity for the Delhi Police and its personnel to showcase its efficiency and capability in handling a visit by 40 Heads of State/Governments to the National Capital.

At the same time, the LG stressed that the Delhi Police will have to ensure that routine law and order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of Delhi. The LG was informed that 60 DCPs had been drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the G-20 Summit that included security, in and around the Summit venue, IGI Airport, designated Hotels, sites designated for visits by spouses and traffic routes of the visiting delegations.

A DCP has been assigned responsibilities of all Hotels housing the delegates, locations where meetings will be held, and locations where spouses will be visiting in the course of their visits. DCPs have also been put in charge of routes to be undertaken by the visiting dignitaries. While every DCP outlined the measures being undertaken by them in their respective domains, the LG directed to ensure law and order in general and the security of women and other vulnerable groups in particular, even as the focus remains on the security-related concern of the Summit. He also instructed to ensure cordial behaviour with delegates, tourists and the public at large, at all times police personnel and continuous vigil on the part of the police for the prevention of unlawful gatherings that may lead to public nuisance. He directed the sealing of all borders with the aim of preventing unwarranted entry into the city and bad characters and identified notorious elements to be warned and kept in check. He asked to keep track of posts and trends on social media, especially with regard to rumour-mongering and inflammatory posts/content and all public pathways/medians to be kept free of encroachment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)