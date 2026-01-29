Left Menu

Massive Marijuana Bust at IGI Airport: Passenger Arrested

An Indian man was arrested for smuggling 9.84 kg of marijuana at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Officials seized the drug, valued at Rs 9.83 crore, upon his arrival from Bangkok. The detection was based on spot profiling and further examination, leading to the arrest under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:37 IST
In a significant crackdown, customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport apprehended an Indian man on drug smuggling charges. The seizure involved a substantial 9.84 kg of marijuana found during an inspection of his baggage upon arrival from Bangkok. Authorities detailed the operation, which led to the arrest on January 26.

The passenger was intercepted at Terminal 3 following spot profiling. His baggage underwent X-ray screening and a thorough examination, revealing the concealed contraband. Nine black-and-transparent polybags containing vacuum-sealed packets were recovered, raising suspicions that led to the detection of marijuana.

Diagnostic tests confirmed the substance as marijuana, valued at Rs 9.83 crore. Officials have taken the necessary legal steps by arresting the individual and seizing the narcotic under the NDPS Act. This operation underscores the airport's rigorous enforcement against drug trafficking activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

