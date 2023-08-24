Ensure 60 pc DAP allocation to cooperative societies, orders Punjab CS

The Punjab Chief Secretary Thursday issued directions for ensuring the allocation of 60 per cent di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) to cooperative societies in the state.

In an order issued on Thursday, the CS stated that it was of utmost necessity that the cooperative societies should have DAP in adequate quantity as the possibility of exploitation of farmers by private traders may increase in the event of a shortage of fertilizer with the societies.

Small farmers get soft loans at the rate of 4 per cent from cooperative societies and with this, they can buy fertilizer, said the order, adding that if cooperative societies remain short of fertilizer then it will impact small farmers.

It added that the cooperative societies were given very little fertilizer from the first week of July till now.

The order further said that it should be ensured that 60 per cent of the total DAP for the state should be made available with the cooperative societies by September 15 for wheat sowing.

With the approval of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma issued directions to financial commissioners, development and cooperative and managing director, Markfed in this matter.

