PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.
Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India." The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.
Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation. Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Mann Ki Baat
- Mann ki Baat
- Mann ki
- Baat
- PM Modi
- Meri
- Narendra Modi
- Mera Desh
ALSO READ
Remarks on PM Modi’s degree: Gujarat HC refuses to stay proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in defamation case.
Good sign that Congress speaking of 'Bharat Mata' under PM Modi's leadership: Pralhad Joshi
Doesn't behove PM Modi to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is 'on fire': Rahul
PM Modi's degree row: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim stay on defamation proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh
Fighting corruption is our sacred duty to our people: PM Modi.