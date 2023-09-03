Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever, condition stable

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said.

Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. The former Congress president's recent appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on September 1. (ANI)

