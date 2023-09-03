Left Menu

Assam Police seize 1,420 kg of Ganja from Karimganj district 

Assam Police seized a large number of contraband drugs and arrested one person in Assam's Karimganj district.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 12:49 IST
Assam police seizes contraband drugs (Photo: Assam police). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police seized a large number of contraband drugs and arrested one person in Assam's Karimganj district. Based on reliable inputs, the Karimganj police intercepted a tanker coming from a neighbouring state at the Churaibari checkpost and recovered 71 packets of Ganja weighing 1,420 kg from its tank in Karimganj district, officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister took to X and congratulated the Assam Police, saying, "Great job, Assam police!" Further investigation is on.

Earlier on August 28, in a joint operation, Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police and Tinsukia district police recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs in Tinsukia district, officials said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off about the transportation and sale of heroin, STF Assam and Tinsukia district police launched a joint operation on Sunday at Tinsukia to foil the deal by apprehending the drug peddlers.

A senior official of the STF said two vehicles-- Swift Dzire and a Maruti Alto-- were intercepted at Gandoiguri Tiniali under Kakopathar police station." The team apprehended 3 persons, and a total of 700 grammes of heroin packed in 57 soap cases, concealed in the secret cabins of the vehicles, was recovered from their possession," the senior official of the STF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

