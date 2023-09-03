G20 Summit: New Delhi civic body launches control room to maintain security

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday set up a control room to connect its departments with external agencies like police to enhance security during the upcoming G20 summit. In a statement, the NDMC said it appointed twelve senior officers to facilitate coordination among various NDMC departments and to liaise with external agencies such as the Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and CPWD from September 4 to September 10.

Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman of NDMC commends chairman Amit Yadav, Secretary Dr. Ankita Chakravarty and Other Council Members for their dedicated supervision and monitoring of all G20 Summit preparations. He also expresses his gratitude to the NDMC Team, which includes officers, officials, and employees working tirelessly day and night to ensure the successful commencement of the G20 Summit. NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav said that the team of various NDMC departmental officers will work in four shifts around the clock to ensure the smooth functioning of NDMC civic services in the New Delhi area during the G20 Summit.

Additionally, the Control Room is overseen by three senior officers. Satish Upadhyay emphasised that these Nodal Officers have been instructed to maintain a logbook documenting all complaints received and the corresponding actions taken for each complaint.

"During the daytime, departmental officers from various NDMC departments, including Civil-I, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Electrical Engineering, Transport Department, Fire, and Security departments, will be responsible for their respective duties and addressing department-specific issues. However, one Nodal Officer from each department will be stationed at the control room during night time hours to ensure swift responses to any overnight issues." Upadhyay highlighted that the Disaster Management Centre, constructed during 2010-11, is a single-storey semi-permanent structure spanning an extended area of 3771 square meters, with a built-up area of 502 square meters.

This facility is equipped with a conference hall capable of accommodating 80 persons, a dedicated control room, spacious officers' rooms, restrooms, a pantry, a storage area, and male and female toilets. "As preparations for the G20 event continue, NDMC remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the well-being and seamless functioning of the city during this global gathering," he said. (ANI)

