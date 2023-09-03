“Govt will complete its commitment of providing 1 lakh jobs soon”: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government will complete its commitment of providing 1 lakh jobs soon. "We have already given almost 88,000 jobs. It is almost completed now. Other 12,000 jobs are notional and it will also be completed," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while talking to the reporters.

"Today we have given appointment letters of 514 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts," the Assam Chief Minister said. He further said that by this month or the first of October, the state government will release advertisements for another 20,000-22,000 posts.

On the other hand, talking about the case of CID--allegedly demanding money by police personnel in Bajali district, Sarma said that action into the case is being taken and no accused will be spared. "The CID is also interrogating the Superintendent of Police. If the CID gets evidence of involvement of the SP in this case, then the CID will definitely arrest the SP. Assam police's investigation will be continued. We will not spare anyone," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Seven persons including Assam Police personnel and the husband of a senior police officer have been arrested in Bajali district by the CID in connection with CID Police Station case no 14/2023 for allegedly demanding money. (ANI)

