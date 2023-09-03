Left Menu

Man detained for killing two youths who harasssed his daughter

A man was detained on Sunday in Madhya Pradeshs Agar Malwa district in connection with the murder of two youths who used to harass his daughter, an officer said citing preliminary investigation. On Saturday night, he rammed his four-wheeler into the motorcycle of the duo and when they fell, he took them to the agriculture field, Kori said.

PTI | Agarmalwa | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST
Man detained for killing two youths who harasssed his daughter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district in connection with the murder of two youths who used to harass his daughter, an officer said citing preliminary investigation. The bodies of the deceased duo put in sacks were found in an agricultural field in Batawada village under Kanad police station limits, some 30 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, he said.

''Police received information that the bodies of two young men, aged around 20-22 years, are hidden inside a room at the agricultural field owned by one Meharban Singh, a resident of Batawada village,'' said Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kori.

During interrogation, Singh told police that the two youths were harassing his daughter. On Saturday night, he rammed his four-wheeler into the motorcycle of the duo and when they fell, he took them to the agriculture field, Kori said. Singh later beat up the two men with sticks, resulting in their death, he said.

Police have detained Singh and trying to find out if anybody helped him in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023