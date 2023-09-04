Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Mid, lower-level cadres of Naxalites decreasing in Bastar, says IG

"The way security camps have started in the forested interior areas of Bastar in the last four years, the safe zone of Naxalites is continuously shrinking. This has led to increasing pressure on their supply network," Inspector General (IG) of Police in Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

Inspector General (IG) of Police in Bastar Range Sundarraj P (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The number of middle and lower-level cadres of Naxalites is decreasing as they were arrested or left the organisation or killed in encounters, a senior police officer said. Moreover, four senior Naxal cadres have also died in the last four years.

"The number of middle-level or lower-level cadres of Naxalites is also decreasing. Seeing the real anti-development and anti-people face of the Naxalites, many cadres were arrested or left the organization or surrendered or their bodies were recovered after encounters. In this way, the Naxlities have been weakened to a great extent," Inspector General (IG) of Police in Bastar Range Sundarraj P told ANI. "If seen, in the last four years, four senior Naxal cadres, from Ramanna to Ramakrishna, Haribhushan, have died recently. In the past, Naxalites tried to take senior cadres out and get them treated. This is under control now," he added.

The setting up of security camps in the forest areas of Bastar in the last four years has led to the continuous shrinking of the safe zone of Naxalites, the senior police officer said. "The way security camps have started in the interior forest areas of Bastar in the last four years, the safe zone of Naxalites is continuously shrinking. This has led to increasing pressure on their supply network," the IG said.

The officer, however, cautioned that the strength of the Naxalites could not be underestimated. "We are not underestimating the strength of the enemy. And they are also making tireless efforts to understand the possibility of new recruitment. Accordingly, the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee, Divisional Committee and Area Committee are continuously working in the area to reduce their power and to end their activities," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

