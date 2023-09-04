Left Menu

RCP Singh's relative shot at in Nalanda, former Union Minister says "Gundaraj going on in Bihar"

"Nitish Kumar doesn't have the guts to fight politically so they're (JD(U)) attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me...Gundaraj going on in Bihar...," Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 02:56 IST
Pintu Kumar taken to hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister RCP Singh's relative was allegedly shot at in his village Dharhara in Nalanda district, police said. Singh alleged that the attacker "belongs to JD(U)". "Nitish Kumar doesn't have the guts to fight politically so they're (JD(U)) attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me...Gundaraj going on in Bihar...," Singh said.

The incident took place within the Silao police station area of Nalanda district, the police said. "We have received information that Pintu alias Pragati Kumar was shot at Dharhara village in Nalanda district. We have sent a police team to the hospital and another team is camping at Dharhara village," Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar said.

"Investigation is underway against the identified accused," he added. Former Union Minister RCP Singh claimed that his "close relative" Pintu was shot at in a bid to threaten him to leave his side.

"The one who was shot at is my close relative...he keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed...he (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U)," the former Union Minister told ANI. The victim was on his way back from the Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in Mustafapur village, Singh said.

Pointing fingers at the JDU, the former Minister said, "JDU is completely scared after seeing our growing strength in Nalanda district. This is the reason why our relative has been shot at and targeted by JDU." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

