Massive fire breaks out at industrial unit in Noida, no casualty

"We have been able to control the fire with the help of seven fire brigades after one hour," Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 03:50 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit at Noida Sector 3 in the early hours of Monday, a senior fire official said. The fire has been doused and no casualty was reported. "We got information that a fire broke out at Lokpal Industries at 12:15 am. As soon as the Fire Service Unit got the information, we rushed to the spot. We have been able to control the fire with the help of seven fire brigades after one hour of fire fighting," Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told ANI.

"Today was Sunday and the company was closed. So we are not able to ascertain the cause of the fire. We have not found any person injured or trapped in the incident since the company was closed," the CFO added. Shedding light on the industrial unit where the fire broke out, Kumar said that the company manufactures industrial lifts which are used for lifting heavy industrial equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

