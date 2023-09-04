Left Menu

UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 07:25 IST
UP: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki
Visuals at the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people have died and 12 were rescued while four are still trapped under the debris as a three-storey building collapsed here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

