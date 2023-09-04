Left Menu

TN: Annamalai condemns hacking of four family members in Tiruppur district

"It is painful and shocking that along Mohanraj, his younger brother, mother and aunt were brutally hacked to death. My condolences to the Mohanraj family...," read a rough translation of Annamalai's message on X.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 07:54 IST
TN: Annamalai condemns hacking of four family members in Tiruppur district
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Stalin government, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai has condemned the incident in which four members of a family were allegedly hacked to death near Palladam in Tiruppur district recently. "It is painful and shocking that along Mohanraj, his younger brother, mother and aunt were brutally hacked to death. My condolences to the Mohanraj family...," read a rough translation of Annamalai's message in Tamil on X.

Slamming the DMK government, the state BJP chief asked, "How many more civilians will have to die so that the liquor dealers of the DMK government can make money by opening liquor shops in every street and encouraging the sale of unregulated liquor?" Annamalai also hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for projecting himself as the "number one CM" at a time when murders are taking place in the state every day.

"When murders are happening in Tamil Nadu every day, law and order is in disarray, isn't the Chief Minister ashamed to advertise himself as the number one Chief Minister...," he further wrote. Urging that the accused should be arrested soon, the state BJP Chief said,"The police, whose hands are tied should be freed from the clutches of the ruling party and allowed to do their work and ensure the safety of the public." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023