TN: Annamalai condemns hacking of four family members in Tiruppur district

Slamming the Stalin government, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai has condemned the incident in which four members of a family were allegedly hacked to death near Palladam in Tiruppur district recently. "It is painful and shocking that along Mohanraj, his younger brother, mother and aunt were brutally hacked to death. My condolences to the Mohanraj family...," read a rough translation of Annamalai's message in Tamil on X.

Slamming the DMK government, the state BJP chief asked, "How many more civilians will have to die so that the liquor dealers of the DMK government can make money by opening liquor shops in every street and encouraging the sale of unregulated liquor?" Annamalai also hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for projecting himself as the "number one CM" at a time when murders are taking place in the state every day.

"When murders are happening in Tamil Nadu every day, law and order is in disarray, isn't the Chief Minister ashamed to advertise himself as the number one Chief Minister...," he further wrote. Urging that the accused should be arrested soon, the state BJP Chief said,"The police, whose hands are tied should be freed from the clutches of the ruling party and allowed to do their work and ensure the safety of the public." (ANI)

