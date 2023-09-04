UP CM Yogi likely to meet PM Modi on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. This meeting is also likely to be attended by UP Energy minister AK Sharma.
Sources said that during this meeting between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, discussions around the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are likely to take place. There is a possibility that the inauguration of the Ram Temple could take place early next year, so preparations for this event are in full swing.
Earlier in August, CM Yogi had also visited Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district. He visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observed the works of temple construction. In its latest update in a post on X the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on August 19 had posted the latest picture of the Temple construction in full swing at the complex in Ayodhya
The meeting of Yogi Adityanath and the Prime Minister comes ahead of the Parliament calling a special session from September 18-22. The centre has also formed a special committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the proposal of "One Nation, One Election". The proposal envisages holding of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. After the announcement of the committee to study the proposal was made UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced his support for the proposal.
CM Yogi emphasized the need for synchronizing Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections to save both time and resources. Yogi Adityanath argued that holding multiple elections frequently hinders developmental progress. (ANI)
