Goa CM offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple on Shravan Somvar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here on the occasion of Shravan Somvar. "I am honoured and blessed to offer pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on behalf of all Goans, on the auspicious occasion of Shravani Somvar. Prayed for the good health, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Goa. May Baba Vishwanath shower his blessings on all Goans," posted the Goa CM on X. Visuals show the Chief Minister offering the 'Panchamrit' (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) to the 'Shivaling'.

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered as one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles.

According to the priest of the temple Yash Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood and then clothes were put on the idol. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

Besides, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal's sawari (ride) every Monday in the month of Shravan-Bhado. Therefore, today Baba Mahakal's ride will also be taken out in the evening. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Mahakal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)