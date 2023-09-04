Left Menu

Valarmathi, who lent voice during Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away

Her last announcement was on July 30, when a PSLV-C56 rocket was launched from Sriharikota, a fortnight after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully lifted off for the moon mission.

Valarmathi, an ISRO scientist, who lent her voice on several countdowns for rocket launches from the spaceport in Sriharikota, passed away in a Chennai hospital, an ISRO spokesperson said. She died on Saturday, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. She was not keeping well for a few days.

She was part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches. Valarmathi was the voice behind ISRO's pre-launch countdown announcements. Her last announcement was on July 30, when a PSLV-C56 rocket was launched from Sriharikota, a fortnight after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully lifted off for the moon mission. (ANI)

