Valarmathi, who lent voice during Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away
Her last announcement was on July 30, when a PSLV-C56 rocket was launched from Sriharikota, a fortnight after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully lifted off for the moon mission.
- Country:
- India
Valarmathi, an ISRO scientist, who lent her voice on several countdowns for rocket launches from the spaceport in Sriharikota, passed away in a Chennai hospital, an ISRO spokesperson said. She died on Saturday, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. She was not keeping well for a few days.
She was part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches. Valarmathi was the voice behind ISRO's pre-launch countdown announcements. Her last announcement was on July 30, when a PSLV-C56 rocket was launched from Sriharikota, a fortnight after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully lifted off for the moon mission. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valarmathi
- Sriharikota
- Space Centre
- Chennai
- PSLV-C56
ALSO READ
23 students of Punjab govt schools to witness Aditya L1 launch in Sriharikota
After historic moon landing, ISRO’s maiden solar mission, Aditya- L1, launched successfully from Sriharikota
India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 hours from Sriharikota: ISRO.
After protocol row, Cong recalls Indira inviting N T Rama Rao after successful launch at Sriharikota
India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 onboard PSLV C57 lifts off from Sriharikota.