Education Ministry announces 3-year partnership with Meta, aiming to empower students, entrepreneurs

This occasion witnessed the exchange of three Letters of Intent (LoI) between Meta and key educational bodies - the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), read the Ministry of Education press release.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:42 IST
Education Ministry announces 3-year partnership with Meta, aiming to empower students, entrepreneurs
Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo-Ministry of Education). Image Credit: ANI
In a step towards bolstering India's digital prowess, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated a transformative three-year partnership titled "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators, and entrepreneurs" between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Meta. This occasion witnessed the exchange of three Letters of Intent (LoI) between Meta and key educational bodies - the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), read the Ministry of Education press release.

The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing the audience, highlighted the strategic significance of this partnership, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into the world's skill capital, read the release.

The "Education to Entrepreneurship" collaboration is heralded as a game-changer that will bring Digital Skilling to the grassroots. It aims to enhance the capabilities of India's talent pool and seamlessly connect students, youth, the workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs with cutting-edge technologies, read the release.

The ultimate goal is to nurture the younger generation as problem solvers and entrepreneurs of the digital age. He emphasized the pivotal role of technology in bridging the gaps within India's democracy, demography, and diversity.

The partnership aligns perfectly with the National Education Policy (NEP) and has the potential to equip India's population with essential digital skills, empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses, read the press release. Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed the government's commitment to preparing the youth and the workforce for an evolving technological and global economic landscape, read the release.

Digital skills, in this context, serve as a bridge connecting small rural, micro, and self-employed entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand and succeed. In a video message, Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, expressed gratitude to Dharmendra Pradhan for fostering this crucial partnership between the education and skilling sectors.

He acknowledged India's talent pool and rapid digital adoption as the driving forces behind this initiative. He looked forward to Meta's role in empowering India's students, youth, and entrepreneurs, especially focusing on skill development for Indian startups and businesses.

As part of the partnership with NIESBUD, Meta will provide digital marketing skills training to 5 lakh entrepreneurs over the next three years, read the release. This training will be delivered via Meta platforms in seven regional languages, catering to both budding and existing entrepreneurs.

This initiative holds immense promise for the country's youth, aiming to equip them with the digital skills needed for the future. The collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Meta is poised to be a catalyst for India's digital transformation journey. (ANI)

