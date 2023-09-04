Left Menu

IIFL Finance offers Rs 180 cr ESOP to 4,000 employees

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:05 IST
IIFL Finance offers Rs 180 cr ESOP to 4,000 employees
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@IIFL_Finance)
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance on Monday said it will offer ESOP worth Rs 180 crore to 4,000 of its frontline staff.

The company has around 35,000 employees.

This is the largest such Employee Stock Option (ESOP) scheme for frontline employees across industries and the first in the Banking Finance Services and Insurances (BFSI) sector, the company said in a statement.

Frontline employees include call centre executives, gold loan appraisers, branch managers and other zonal sales staff, it said.

The latest ESOP will be offered to employees who have at least two years of experience in the company and meet highest performance ratings, Nirmal Jain, IIFL Founder and Group Managing Director, said.

The company will issue shares to the 4,000 employees at Rs 10 apiece, which will be at a discount of over 98 per cent to the current price of Rs 600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023