Australia to consider extending life of largest coal power plant

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-09-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 07:33 IST
  Country:
  • Australia

Australia is considering extending the life of Origin Energy's Eraring coal fired power plant, the country's largest, the New South Wales state minister for climate change said on Tuesday.

The plant is currently scheduled to close in 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

