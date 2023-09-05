Vijayawada Railway Station bags coveted  “IGBC- Platinum Rating”

Vijayawada Railway Station has been certified with IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Platinum Rating. In the recertification process this year, Vijayawada Station outperformed and immensely improvised in almost all aspects compared to the 2019 Gold Standard Rating and clinched the Platinum Standard IGBC Rating, an official statement said.

This IGBC Platinum Rating is a testament to the hard work and determination of the staff to improve the environmental standards and excel in offering quality and eco-friendly services to passengers, said Vijayawada Station authorities. Speaking on the occasion, Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division expressed immense pleasure and joy on Vijayawada Station securing the Platinum IGBC Rating. Narendra A. Patil said that this is a moment of great pride and honour for Vijayawada Division and becoming the second station in SCR to bag a Platinum rating after Secunderabad.

The DRM lauded the hard work of EnHM, the Electrical Maintenance Department who were instrumental in achieving the Platinum IGBC rating. He stated that Energy Efficient and Solid Waste Management measures undertaken by the Station Staff in the last few years made a huge difference compared to the 2019 rating aspects. Green Rating certification was mandated by the National Green Tribunal in the year 2017 and as a first initiative, the station has processed for green certification and achieved the GOLD rank at the end of the year 2019 with the then-optimised facilities and provisions.

Since the certificate is valid for 3 years, it is processed for renewal in the current year and now achieved the PLATINUM grade in the highest slot of Ranking by the Indian Green Building Council. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) with the support of the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts due to station operation and maintenance, and enhancing the overall commuter experience.

The Rating is based on six environmental categories as defined by IGBC which include – Sustainable Station Facility, Health, Hygiene and Sanitation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Smart and Green Initiatives and Innovation and Development. (ANI)

