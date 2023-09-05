Officials for enhanced exports from West Bengal

A host of top officials on Tuesday underscored the importance of enhanced exports from West Bengal, contending that it has a multiplier effect on numerous sectors of the state's economy.

Vandana Yadav, the state's Principal Secretary, Department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprise, talked about the significance of exports in bringing a multiplier effect in the labour market of the region by increasing wages.

Speaking at a CII event here, Yadav said the state government is also in the process of framing logistics and export promotion policies.

Chairperson of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Rathendra Raman said 90 per cent of volume and 70 per cent of trade is done through the waterways of the country. Raman said the strength of the port lies in the state's abundance of minerals with access to the large hinterland of the land locked and the northeastern states.

Deputy DGFT, Kolkata, Anand Mohan Mishra, said the newly launched Foreign Trade Policy of the Centre will help increase e-commerce exports and shipments will take place with lesser compliance.

"The policy will play a pivotal role in the decentralisation process of export hubs," he added.

