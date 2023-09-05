Left Menu

Officials for enhanced exports from West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:08 IST
Officials for enhanced exports from West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A host of top officials on Tuesday underscored the importance of enhanced exports from West Bengal, contending that it has a multiplier effect on numerous sectors of the state's economy.

Vandana Yadav, the state's Principal Secretary, Department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprise, talked about the significance of exports in bringing a multiplier effect in the labour market of the region by increasing wages.

Speaking at a CII event here, Yadav said the state government is also in the process of framing logistics and export promotion policies.

Chairperson of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Rathendra Raman said 90 per cent of volume and 70 per cent of trade is done through the waterways of the country. Raman said the strength of the port lies in the state's abundance of minerals with access to the large hinterland of the land locked and the northeastern states.

Deputy DGFT, Kolkata, Anand Mohan Mishra, said the newly launched Foreign Trade Policy of the Centre will help increase e-commerce exports and shipments will take place with lesser compliance.

"The policy will play a pivotal role in the decentralisation process of export hubs," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023