BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Says Resolutions At AGM Held On 5 Sept Were Passed

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * MORE THAN 50% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOUR OF EACH OF RESOLUTIONS AT AGM HELD ON 5 SEPTEMBER

* RESOLUTIONS AT AGM HELD ON 5 SEPTEMBER WERE DULY PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS * AS AT DATE OF AGM, CO HAD 10.84 BILLION SHARES IN ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

