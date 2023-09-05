Himachal rains: CM Sukhu visits disaster-hit areas of Sujanpur constituency 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited the Sujanpur Constituency of Hamirpur district and inspected the damages caused by the unprecedented rains and landslides and took stock of relief and rehabilitation works. "In view of the heavy devastation at other places including Utpur and Kakkar, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to declare them as disaster-affected areas. The Chief Minister, after talking to the affected families, assured them of all possible help and said that the government would take adequate measures to assist them from its own resources and they should be rest assured of it," an official statement said.

During the visit, CM Sukhu said that the state government has announced a special relief package, wherein provision has been made to provide ten times enhanced compensation to the affected. Earlier, the relief amount of Rs 12,500 was given for partial damage to the pucca houses and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to the kutcha houses. But in view of the loss caused due to natural calamity, the government has increased it to one lakh rupees.

"Earlier the shops and dhabas used to get financial assistance of only Rs 10,000 in lieu of goods as compensation for the damage caused, which has now been increased ten times, to Rs 1 lakh," CM Sukhu said. According to the new provisions, financial assistance of Rs 55,000 per animal is being given on the death of milch animals like cows and buffalo and financial assistance on the death of sheep and goats has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

"After the declaration of a disaster-affected area, the affected families living here would be provided relief amount according to this special package," Himachal CM said. CM Sukhu also visited Sachuhi, Bajahar, Jol-Palahi and other areas of Sujanpur to oversee the relief and rehabilitation measures and issued necessary directions to the administration to assist the affected families. (ANI)

