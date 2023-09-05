European shares fall as weak China, euro zone data dents appetite

European shares fell on Tuesday as weak services sector data from China and the euro zone fuelled concerns about slowing global growth, though gains in energy stocks helped crimp losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session 0.2% lower, logging its fifth consecutive session of declines, though well off its week-low hit intraday. China-exposed sectors such as luxury and construction & materials were among the top drags, falling 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively, as data showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August.

Separately, the decline in euro zone business activity accelerated faster than initially thought last month as the dominant services industry fell into contraction, according to a survey which suggests the bloc could fall into a recession. "The ECB has some wiggle room to operate because we haven't gone into recessionary territory yet," said Mobeen Tahir, director, macroeconomic research & tactical solutions at WisdomTree.

"It can give itself that opportunity to hold rates at a higher level for longer until inflation is completely stamped out." Money markets are pricing an about 26% chance of a 25 basis-point (bps) rate hike at the Sept. 14 meeting, easing from around 30% before the PMI data.

Separately, an ECB survey

showed consumer expectations for euro zone inflation in the coming years edged up, likely adding to worries that the decline in price growth could stall above the bank's target. Euro zone bond yields climbed to near two-week highs. Real estate stocks fell 0.3%, while the personal and household goods sector lost 0.9%.

Retailers eased 0.4% after J.P. Morgan downgraded food retailers, citing the prospect of grocery pricing deflation. Denmark's Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize dropped 6.1%, weighing on the STOXX 600. Helping stem losses, Europe's energy sector jumped 1.2%, tracking a more than 1% spike in crude prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts.

Industry data showed new car registrations in Britain rose for the 13th consecutive month in August. European automakers gained 1.0%

Among individual stocks, Sectra

tanked 12.7% after the Swedish technology company posted first-quarter results, with analysts saying earnings growth lags sales development. Credit Agricole lost 2.0% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the French bank to "sell", while Commerzbank slid 6.1% as Barclays cut its rating on the German lender's stock to "underweight".

Roche fell 1.5% after Berenberg downgraded the Swiss pharmaceuticals firm to "hold" from "buy".

