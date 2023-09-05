Left Menu

Goal of education is to make children 'Vishwamanavas': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The purpose of education is not just to impart knowledge but the goal is also to make children 'Vishwamanavas' said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:15 IST
Goal of education is to make children 'Vishwamanavas': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The purpose of education is not just to impart knowledge but the goal is also to make children 'Vishwamanavas' said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating Teacher's Day celebrations organized jointly by the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Higher Education at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha as part of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary and presented awards to 43 teachers.

He said that farmers, soldiers, and teachers are the pillars of an ideal society adding that they are the ones who shape the future of the society and the country. "If students do not develop scientific spirit and rationality and are full of superstition in their minds, they cannot be called well-educated only because they have degrees and doctorates. What is the need for such education if the degree holders become casteists,", the CM added.

CM Siddaramaiah said that our Constitution provided an opportunity for education for all. "The shudras and girls were kept out of education. Our constitution provided the opportunity for education to all. Now the Constitution is in danger. Therefore, the responsibility to protect the constitution is on all of us," he said.

Further, he said, "Even after 76 years of independence, literacy has not reached 100 per cent. Those deprived of education will be the victims of inequality." He said that if the dream of our freedom fighters has to come true, everyone should get a scientific and rational education and the country should advance on the path of progress.All teachers have the same training while entering the teaching profession, he said while calling upon every teacher to question themselves as to why the result rate and educational quality of different districts are different. They should try to improve themselves, he added.

"After our government came to power, we appointed teachers for 10 thousand schools and many programmes were conducted. During our government, we started the programme of providing laptops to children of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It was stopped by the previous government. We have now continued to give laptops," the CM said. Siddaramaiah added that in rural areas 80 per cent of the children in government schools come from the deprived classes in rural areas.

"We implemented 'Ksheera Bhagya' scheme to facilitate their education. Eggs are provided twice a week to students till SSLC. The government is providing shoes to the students under 'Shoe Bhagya' scheme," he said. The programme was presided over by MLA Rizwan Arshad, School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar gave introductory remarks. MLAs, Legislative Council members and officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023