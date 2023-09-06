Mentality that killed Mahatma Gandhi also killed Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke out on the mentality that killed Mahatma Gandhi saying that it was a simmilar mentality that killed Gauri Lankesh, Professor Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi. He was speaking at a programme 'Sarvadhikaarada Hottalli Deshavannu Marukattuva Kalpane' organized by Gauri Memorial Trust in memory of Journalist Gauri Lankesh at the town hall, on Tuesday.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "Mahatma Gandhi lived a very secular life. Those who could not tolerate this mentality killed him. Gauri Lankesh is not with us today but her indomitable spirit is with us." "Not only Mahatma Gandhi and Gauri Lankesh, they are writing threatening letters to all those who follow Basavadi Sharanas, Ambedkar, Buddha's ideology and oppose caste inequality and religious conflict," he said.

He assured that the anti-social elements who are writing threatening letters to the writers will be arrested and brought to justice no matter how powerful or influential they are. He further said, "Gauri's soul will find peace only when the accused who killed Gauri are punished. I have discussed this with the police officers and received the information. In the over a thousand-page charge sheet submitted, over 500 witnesses have been named."

"We have got information that the trial of the case is also going on quickly in the court. The professionalism and effort of the investigation team will not be wasted," he added. He said that he was sure that the accused would be punished.

All India Farmers' Movement leader Rakesh Tikayat presided over the event, along with activist Teesta Setalvad, political activist Angela Rangad, actor Prakash Raj, former Kerala state minister MLA Shailaja Teacher among others. Siddaramiah said that Gauri Lankesh was the voice of the voiceless in the society.

"When I first became Chief Minister, Gauri met me dozens of times. But never once did she meet me seeking help for the newspaper, for her family, or for personal work. She came to seek solutions for the problems of tribals, farmers and workers," the CM added. "Those who killed Gauri were cowards", he added. (ANI)

