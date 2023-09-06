Male elephant found dead in TN forest

A male elephant was found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, Forest department said on Wednesday.

Based on information, forest personnel along with the veterinary doctor rushed to Kakkaraikuttai forest area under the Sathyamangalam Forest Range on Tuesday and found the animal lying dead.

The veterinary doctor conducted an autopsy and collected samples for medical examination.

Officials said cause of the death of the tusker will be known after the test.

