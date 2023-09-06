Left Menu

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari interacts with top brass of Indian Navy

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:15 IST
Indian Navy said, "Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference. He spoke about the latest developments in the IAF's operational doctrine and learning from each other's best practices."

Earlier Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra (Retd) called on the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Issues concerning measures to enhance civil-military synergy were discussed. (ANI)

