IAF Chief VR Chaudhari interacts with top brass of Indian Navy
Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday.
Indian Navy said, "Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with top brass of the Indian Navy at the Naval Commanders' Conference. He spoke about the latest developments in the IAF's operational doctrine and learning from each other's best practices."
Earlier Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra (Retd) called on the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Issues concerning measures to enhance civil-military synergy were discussed. (ANI)
