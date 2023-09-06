Left Menu

Namami Gange signs agreement for development of Sewage Treatment Plant in Meerut

The project, under Hybrid Annuity PPP mode, was awarded at the total cost of Rs. 369.74 crores and is scheduled to be completed by December, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:32 IST
The tripartite Concession Agreement between National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and M/s. Meerut STP Pvt. Ltd. for development of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and other infrastructure in Meerut was signed in the presence of Director General, NMCG in New Delhi. The project, under Hybrid Annuity PPP mode, was awarded at the total cost of Rs. 369.74 crores and is scheduled to be completed by December, 2025.

NMCG has approved the project for construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of total capacity of 220 MLD, among other works such as developing Interception & Diversion (I&D) structures, I&D network laying, Sewage Pumping Stations including Operation and Maintenance for 15 years etc. This project also aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in Meerut city and the resultant sewage pollution in River Kali. After the completion of this project, there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Meerut city into River Kali (East) thereby reducing the pollution load. Kali (East) meets Ganga near Kannauj and the completion of this project will ultimately help reduce pollution in River Ganga.

 

The agreement was signed between Shri S.K. Barman, Superintending Engineer, UP Jal Nigam (Rural), Shri Mayank Agarwal, Authorized Signatory, M/s. Meerut STP Pvt. Ltd. (SPV formed by M/s G.A. Infra Private Limited –in JV with M/s SSG Infratech Pvt. Ltd.) and Shri Binod Kumar, Director (Projects), NMCG in the presence of Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, who expressed his happiness on completing the process of award. Shri Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG was also present along with other representatives of state agencies and concessionaire during the signing ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

