REUTERS IMPACT-Decarbonisation cost shouldn't fall to consumer, easyJet CEO says

Decarbonisation efforts in the aviation sector will cost more money, but that cost shouldn't fall to the consumer, easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said on Wednesday.

He added that options to decarbonise, like creating sustainable aviation fuels, are not yet at scale and cost three to five times more than typical jet fuel. "Our goal has been ... from an easyJet perspective, we have said one of the things we want to look at, is that this should not cost more to the consumer," Lundgren said in an interview at the Reuters IMPACT conference.

He also said a wide range of stakeholders including governments needed to chip in to ensure decarbonisation costs remain low. To view the live broadcast of the Road to COP Stage go to the Reuters IMPACT news page: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/reuters-impact/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)