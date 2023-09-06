Left Menu

Customs seizes demonetised Indian currency worth over Rs 29 lakhs at Kochi airport

Customs officials seized an undeclared Indian currency valued at Rs 4,42,060 lakh and demonetised notes worth Rs 29,41,000 at Kochin International Airport from two passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:42 IST
Undeclared currency seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The official further informed that on the basis of information received from CIAL security, the officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the customs intercepted two passengers bound for Brisbane, Australia via Singapore.

'During the examination of the luggage of the passengers, undeclared Indian currency of Rs 4,42,060 and demonetised Indian currency having printed value of Rs 29,41,000 were recovered, the official said. The currency was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, of 1962.

Further investigation is underway into the case (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

