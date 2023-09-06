Left Menu

J’khand Cabinet: Transgenders to get Rs 1k pension, benefits of backward class category

The government also decided to include them under backward class category and provide them the benefits.Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, The council of ministers has approved the proposal of Mukhyamantri Rajya Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana for transgender people under the social assistance scheme.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:25 IST
With an aim to provide social security and bring them into the mainstream of society, Jharkhand government has decided to add the transgender community under its universal pension scheme, an official said on Wednesday. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The government also decided to include them under backward class category and provide them the benefits.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, ''The council of ministers has approved the proposal of Mukhyamantri Rajya Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana for transgender people under the social assistance scheme. The eligible beneficiary will get Rs 1,000 per month as financial aid.'' According to the department of women, child development and social security (WCDSS), the transgender population was around 11,900 in Jharkhand in 2011, which currently would be nearly 14,000.

''To avail the benefit of the pension scheme, transgenders need to get a certificate from the deputy commissioner’s office. Those who are 18 years of age or above and have voter ID cards will be eligible for the scheme,'' WCDSS secretary Kripanand Jha told PTI.

In a bid to provide more facilities to transgenders, the department has also proposed to build separate toilets for them in hospitals, he said.

''People are also being sensitised so that transgenders do not face any discrimination,'' Jha said.

''Transgenders who are not covered by any caste reservation will be provided the benefits of backward cagetory-2,'' Dadel said. Reacting on transgender reservation, CM Soren said the move will go a long way as every citizen of the state will get respect and honour. ''The government is working as per the hopes and aspirations of people and is taking decisions as per their wishes,'' he said.

As many as 35 agendas were approved by the cabinet including doubling the compensation amount for security personnel who get injured during duty.

Earlier, a maximum of Rs 3.5 lakh was given in such cases, which will now be Rs 7.5 lakh. In case of Maoist violence, the amount will be double, the cabinet decided.

