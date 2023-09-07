Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries

Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq leading declines after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean that interest rates stay higher for longer.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq leading declines after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean that interest rates stay higher for longer. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.

Traders were betting on a 91% change that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged after its meeting on Sept. 20, while bets on another pause in November were around 55%, CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed. "The stronger-than-expected ISM services data shows that investors are still not very skilled at reading the post-pandemic tea leaves," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO's family office in Minneapolis.

While market participants have been hoping for interest rate cuts soon, Schleif said the data shows a strong economy and inflation that is not coming down "as fast as the Fed would need to start cutting rates any time in the foreseeable future." Earlier in the day Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed the need for the central bank to "proceed carefully" with its next monetary policy steps.

The prospect of higher rates put particular pressure on growth stocks with the S&P 500 growth index underperforming the benchmark throughout the session. Equity investors were also reacting to rising yields in 10-year and the two-year U.S. Treasuries. "Growth stocks have been pricing in the idea that inflation has been well anchored and that the Fed's going to cut. If that idea no longer holds they're going to be vulnerable," said Patrick Kaser, portfolio manager from Brandywine Global. On top of rate concerns Apple Inc took added pressure from a report said China had banned officials at central government agencies from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 31.05 points, or 0.69%, to end at 4,465.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 148.48 points, or 1.05%, to 13,873.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.61 points, or 0.58%, to 34,440.36. Of the S&P 500's 11 major industry sectors, growth-heavy technology was the biggest decliner while energy was supported by higher oil prices.

The S&P 500 showed little reaction to the Fed's "Beige Book" snapshot of the U.S. economy a week ahead of the keenly awaited August inflation data and the Fed's rate decision on Sept. 20. The report showed "modest" U.S. economic growth in recent weeks while job growth was "subdued," and inflation slowed in most parts of the country.

Oil futures settled up on Wednesday adding to concerns that a recent uptick in the commodity price would add to inflationary pressure. Lockheed Martin shares fell sharply after the U.S. weapons maker trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

Roku shares rose after the company said it would reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023