PM Modi extends his greetings on occasion of Krishna Janmashtami

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.  

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami and wished 'new energy and enthusiasm' to all countrymen. "Many greetings on Janmashtami. May this auspicious occasion of devotion infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all my family members, this is my wish. Jai Shri Krishna!" PM Modi who is in Indonesia for India-ASEAN Summit said in a post on 'X'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on the occasion. "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people and devotees of the state. May Lord Krishna bless the entire creation," he said.

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition. Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with full fervour.

Several lord Krishna temples were decked up to celebrate the occassion with religious fervour, pomp and fanfare. The temple were decorated with lights as well as flowers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

