‘Without renewables, there can be no future’: 5 ways to power the energy transition
UN News | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:43 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- States
- Vanuatu
- The Climate Ambition Summit
- Barez Solar
- Afghanistan
- India
- LibrariesProduction Library13-01-2020-Solar-
- UNAMASayed
- Mazar-e Sharif
- Texas
- António Guterres
- cooking-disc.jpgimage1440x560cropped.jpg
- UNDPRob Few A
- Gadvi Kailashben
- New York
- The International Monetary Fund
- UnsplashSam LaRussa A
- Renewables
- International Seabed Authority
- UN News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India on path to reduce coal-based power in energy mix; targets over 64 pc renewables by 2030
Road, renewables capex likely to rise by 35 pc in FY24 & FY25: Crisil
No country opposes RE growth.Tripling of renewables an issue for countries having high achievements already: Mathur.
Airtel to source 23,000 MWh renewables by Q4 for six Nxtra data centres
‘Without renewables, there can be no future’: 5 ways to power the transition to renewable energy