Villager injured in attack by wild bear in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:47 IST
A villager was injured in an attack by a wild bear in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place at the Chikri hamlet of Mandi tehsil, when the victim, Wali Mohammad, was returning home from the fields nearby, they said.
The locals came to his rescue after he raised an alarm and the bear returned to the forest, the officials said.
Mohammad was hospitalised after the incident and is currently under treatment, they said.
