US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran's IRGC, seizes contraband crude
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:42 IST
The United States on Friday said it has halted a multi-million dollar shipment of crude oil by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) being shipped in violation of sanctions against Iran, and seized more than 980,000 barrels of contraband crude oil.
The "illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil" violated sanctions targeting Iran, the Justice department said in a statement. Suez Rajan Limited pleaded guilty in April, it added, calling it the first criminal resolution to such a sanctions-violating sale.
