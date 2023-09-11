Indian Army inaugurates 'North Tech symposium' in Jammu, showcases new technologies

A three-day North Tech symposium showcasing new defence technology, made in India defence equipment and weapons began here on Monday. The symposium organised by Indian Army along with the society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu was inaugurated by Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar.

The event is based on the theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Takniki Navikaran Ke Dwara Uttari Kaman Sainya Abhiyan Chunautiyon ka Nivaran' (Self-reliant India Addressing Northern Command Military Operation Challenges through Technological Renewal), the Ministry of Defence said in a release. The event has invited a lot of brilliant minds and state-of-the-art defence technologies under one umbrella of HQ Northern Command.

It had active participation from nearly 180 Indian defence companies including MSMEs, DRDO, DPSU and Simulator Development Division. This interactive platform for knowledge diffusion through Joint Army - Industry participation was also aimed at propelling the Government initiative of "Make in India", it said. The symposium served to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative products providing solutions to some of the complex challenges faced by the security forces in the Northern Command and also acted as an ideal platform for mutual exchanges of ideas between the Indian defence industry and the Army, according to a statement.

The technologies and products on display covered a wide canvas, the prominent being, surveillance and situational awareness, tactical mobility, firepower, soldier protection, communications, combat medical facility, robotics, simulators and training aids among others. Lt Governor of UT of Ladakh Brig BD Mishra (Retd) and the Lt Governor of UT of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Gen Anil Chauhan, CDS were present at the symposium.

The symposium was a huge success and GOC-in-C, Northern Command lauded the initiative and innovations of all the vendors. He furthermore commended the spirit of the participants who showcased their technical equipment. GOC-in-C Northern Command said that he was convinced by the plethora of technologies available indigenously which can further boost the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" project of the nation.

The symposium was a huge success and was just the beginning of the indigenous defence production industries which are soon going to form the backbone of the country, a statement read (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)