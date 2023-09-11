Left Menu

Farmer leader Shetti urges political leaders to take swift decision on Maratha reservation

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:04 IST
Farmer leader Shetti urges political leaders to take swift decision on Maratha reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Monday asked political leaders in Maharashtra to expedite the resolution of the long-pending Maratha reservation issue as he visited fasting quota activist Manoj Jarange here to express solidarity with him.

Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarti village in this central Maharashtra district for the last 14 days demanding reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, has stopped taking fluids and medicines since Sunday.

Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a prominent farmer outfit in the state, visited Antarwali Sarti to express support to the activist and the Maratha reservation issue.

Speaking at the village, the farmer-politician emphasized that this struggle was not just Jarange's but an issue that affects entire Maharashtra.

The former Member of Parliament called upon political leaders to expedite the resolution of the Maratha reservation issue, which has been a long-standing concern for the predominantly agrarian community.

Shetti reminisced about his own effort to raise the issue of Maratha reservation in Parliament back in 2011.

He asserted that a significant majority of the Maratha community relies on agriculture and lives in dire economic conditions.

''Adverse'' policies of the government, coupled with unfavourable natural factors, have pushed these farmers into distress, Shetti maintained.

He argued that it was the government's responsibility to provide education and job opportunities to disadvantaged communities when they lag behind due to state policies.

Without naming anyone, Shetti accused certain individuals of creating hurdles in the path of Maratha reservation, thereby depriving the community of its rightful claim to quota.

He asserted that the state government had the authority to bring an ordinance on Maratha reservation and convert it into a law in the legislature within six months.

Commenting on an all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the reservation issue, Shetti urged all political outfit to arrive at a decision at the earliest to ensure justice for the Maratha community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023