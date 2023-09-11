Left Menu

Odisha govt approves nine industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

The company has committed to invest Rs 2,306 crore for this project.Besides, Toshali Cement Pvt. Ltds expansion proposal to increase the clinker capacity to 1.75 MTPA and cement grinding capacity to 1.40 MTPA in its plant at Ampavalli in Koraput district was also approved by the Odisha government.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:36 IST
Odisha govt approves nine industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has approved nine industrial projects involving a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804 crore.

The projects are expected to create employment for over 28,000 people. The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the investment projects during its meeting held here on Monday. These projects will be set up in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Ganjam, and Koraput districts.

In the steel sector, the government has approved the proposal of JSW Utkal Steel Limited to enhance the capacity of its proposed integrated steel plant at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district from 12 MTPA (million ton per annum) to 24 MTPA with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, the state government said in a statement.

The HLCA has also approved the proposal of Jindal Ferrous Limited to establish a 2.35 MTPA carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district, with an investment of Rs 3,449 crore, it said.

Similarly, a Rs 1,500 crore investment proposal by MSP Metallics Ltd to expand its unit at Marakuta in Jharsuguda also got the nod of the state government.

In the green energy equipment & Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd's proposal of Rs 11,300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada in Khordha district received the HLCA's approval.

The state government has approved L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd's investment proposal of Rs 1,030 crore for the establishment of a green ammonia plant in Paradeep of Jagatsinghpur district.

Similarly, the proposal of Berger Paints India Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit worth Rs 1,458 crore in Khordha got the nod from the panel.

As per the decision taken at the meeting, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will set up a polyester products manufacturing unit in the Textile Park at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district by investing Rs 4,377 crore.

Petronet LNG Limited will set up an LNG terminal with a capacity of 40 lakh MT at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. The company has committed to invest Rs 2,306 crore for this project.

Besides, Toshali Cement Pvt. Ltd's expansion proposal to increase the clinker capacity to 1.75 MTPA and cement grinding capacity to 1.40 MTPA in its plant at Ampavalli in Koraput district was also approved by the Odisha government. The company will invest Rs 1,383 crore for this project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023