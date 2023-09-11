Procurement of Kharif crops in Haryana to start soon, says Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday directed the officials to make proper arrangements in the 'mandis' for the purchase of crops in the Kharif marketing season.

The Centre has given directions to start the procurement of paddy and millet from October 1.

However, in view of the demand of the farmers, Chautala has requested the Centre to start the procurement of paddy from September 25 and millet from September 20, an official statement said.

''A letter has been written to start paddy purchase from September 25. If permission is granted, this procurement process can be started even before October 1,'' he said.

Paddy will be procured by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, HAFED, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and Food Corporation of India, he said.

He was chairing a key meeting with the officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here.

Further, he said that the purchase of maize in the state will start from September 20, moong from October 1, and sesame, 'arhar' and 'urad' pulses from December 1.

The target for paddy purchase has been set at 60 lakh metric tonnes this time, Chautala added.

He said that 215 procurement centres have been designated for the purchase of paddy, 92 centres for millet, 19 for maize, 13 for sunflower, 38 for moong, 27 for sesame, 22 for arhar, and 10 for urad. He said that the Kharif crops will be purchased at the Minimum Support Price.

