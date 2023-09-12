"It has become a habit...": BJP’s V Muraledharan rips into CPI(M) amid bribery charge against CM’s daughter

Amid the controversy over an I-T report claiming that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, an entrepreneur, received a bribe from a sand and mineral processing firm, Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday took a swipe at the CPI(M) claiming they have made it a habit to cry foul and allege "harassment" by the Centre when facing corruption charges. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said, "More than Rs 1.72 crores were transacted between this (sand and mineral processing) company and the CM's daughter and the I-T Settlement Tribunal has deemed the deal to a violation of the law."

"It has become a habit and a deliberate ploy by the Opposition leaders and parties, especially the CPI(M) in Kerala, to allege harassment by the Centre when they face corruption charges," the Union Minister said. He added that if there was anything contentious or dubious in the findings of the I-T settlement board, CM Vijayan should move court against it.

"I would advise the chief minister to move court against the I-T settlement board and have his concerns addressed," he added. Earlier, CM Vijayan dismissed the allegation against his daughter Veena and her firm Exalogic Solutions of allegedly receiving an "illegal payment" from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), saying it was a legitimate "business deal".

Responding to an allegation by UDF MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan in the Assembly on Monday, Vijayan said all norms had been followed. "Exalogic had done business with several companies and CMRL was one of them. Exalogic received remuneration as part of a legal agreement with CMRL. There was a deduction of income tax at source and a GST payment was made as well. I understand that the same is mentioned in the income tax returns of Exalogic Company," the Kerala CM said.

On the report of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, Pinarayi said, "The primary responsibility to hear the side of another person in an affidavit against another person as part of an investigation rests with the judicial, quasi-judicial and administrative authorities charged with the administration of natural justice. It didn't happen in this matter." "According to the fundamental principles of the law of evidence, observations made without hearing the other party cannot be assigned any judicial value," the CM added.

He also asked if there was any law or regulation that prevents an entrepreneur from entering into a contract or doing business just because he or she is related to a politician. "Can it be inferred from the Income Tax department's report or the interim settlement order that a public servant in power did any wrongful favour or defaulted in a legally binding obligation to the contracting companies?" the CM asked.

Vijayan accused the ruling party (BJP) at the Centre of victimising Opposition leaders for "political vengeance". "The ruling party at the Centre is hounding Opposition leaders and framing them in bogus cases. Even when one considers that it is a quasi-judicial order of a board vested with the powers of a civil court, it must be remembered that the order was drafted by three officers of the central government," he said.

Last month, a report of the Income Tax Department's Interim Board for Settlement stated that Veena's company had allegedly received "illegal payment" to the tune of Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL. The report alleged that her firm, Exalogic, "has not provided" any service to the CMRL as per the evidence gathered during the search and payments do not qualify "as business expenditure". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)