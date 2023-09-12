Nearly 1.6 lakh one-stop shop for PMKSKs operational: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

In a virtual interaction with over 1000 farmers from seven states, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the role of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) in enhancing the agricultural sector and farmers' well-being across India. These interactions took place at 500 PMKSKs located across the country, with farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, and New and Renewable Energy, also joined the session, read the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare press release. "Over 1.6 lakh Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) are functional in the country, with more than one Kendra in each block. The aim behind PMKSKs is to create a 'One-Stop Shop' network of more than 2 lakh such kendras to ensure that farmers have access to quality assured products for enhancing their knowledge about farming and agricultural practices", said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya emphasized that the government's aim is to establish a network of over 2 lakh PMKSKs, creating a "One-Stop Shop" for farmers. These kendras serve as a vital resource for farmers by providing access to quality products, knowledge about farming and agricultural practices, and acting as a hub for outreach activities in agriculture.

The Union Minister stressed that PMKSKs are evolving into central hubs for agricultural outreach, enhancing awareness, knowledge-sharing, and extension activities through Agriculture Universities. Mandaviya expressed that these centers are not merely outlets for fertilizers and equipment but institutions dedicated to farmer welfare. PMKSKs are set to become holistic institutions for all agriculture and farming-related activities.

He encouraged farmers to transition from chemical fertilizers to alternative and organic options, setting a target to reduce chemical fertilizer usage by 20 per cent in the upcoming Rabi season. He underscored the adverse health impacts associated with the excessive use of chemicals, emphasizing the importance of the PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother Earth) scheme, which incentivizes states to adopt alternative fertilizers.

Addressing a critical issue, the Union Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against the diversion of urea and fertilizers meant for agriculture to non-agricultural industries, read the press release. Strict measures have been implemented against those found responsible for such actions.

"There is zero tolerance against diversion for urea meant for farmers to industrial use. We have taken strict measures towards those found responsible for these activities", he stressed. Mandaviya announced the upcoming "Krishi Samruddhi Mahostsav" in October, a mission-mode approach aimed at multilateral and multi-ministerial outreach across the country.

This initiative will involve various activities organized by Union Ministries, including Agriculture, Chemical and fertilizers, and Rural Development. During the virtual interaction, farmers shared their experiences with PMKSKs, highlighting the convenience of accessing inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and medicines under one roof, read the press release.

The kendras have brought agricultural services closer to farmers, reducing the need to travel long distances. PMKSKs also facilitate demonstrations of new technologies and provide assistance with pesticide application. These interactions underscore the significant role PMKSKs play in promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting farmers in their pursuit of improved productivity and livelihoods, read the release.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, along with Shravan Kumar, Secretary, Deptt of Fertilizers, and A Neeraja, Additional Secretary (C&F), also participated in the event. (ANI)

