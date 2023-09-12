BoB launches festive offer with attractive interest rate

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:20 IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday launched festival offer with an attractive rate of interest on home, car, personal and education loans.

'BoB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang' festive campaign is up to December 31, 2023, the bank said in a statement.

The festival offers include the launch of four new savings accounts with a host of benefits and concessions and attractive interest rate offers on Home, Car, Personal & Education Loans, it said.

The bank has also tied up with Top Brands across categories such as Electronics, Travel and Food to provide festive offers and discounts for its Debit and Credit Card holders, it said.

During the festive period, home loans will be available at the rate of 8.40 per cent onwards – with a complete waiver of processing fees while car loans start at 8.70 per cent with nil processing fee.

On education loans, the bank has introduced a special rate beginning at 8.55 per cent, a discount of up to 60 basis points, and without collateral for students who have secured admissions in identified premier educational institutions in the country.

