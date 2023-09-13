Four eastern Libyan oil ports reopen after closing Sept 9 due to storm - port agent
13-09-2023
Four major oil ports in Libya have reopened after shutting down on Saturday following a powerful storm that swept the country, killing thousands, port agent Al Omran International Maritime Agencies said on Wednesday.
The eastern ports of Brega, Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf opened on Tuesday and the port of Zueitina opened on Wednesday morning, Al Omran said.
