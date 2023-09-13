Left Menu

J-K: Army bids sombre farewell to soldier killed in Rajouri encounter

A sombre wreath laying ceremony was held for Army Rifleman Ravi Kumar, who lost his life during an encounter with terrorists at Narla in the Rajouri disrtrict of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:49 IST
Wreath laying ceremony for the army jawan, who lost his life during a gunfight in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A sombre wreath laying ceremony was held for Army Rifleman Ravi Kumar, who lost his life during an encounter with terrorists at Narla in the Rajouri disrtrict of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Army bid a tearful farewell to the slain jawan on Wednesday.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said in a statement, "White Knight Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Ravi during OP SUJALIGALA in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered." Meanwhile, on Wednesday, one more terrorist was also killed in the ongoing gunfight with the security forces.

"Another terrorist (second) was gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu, said. Earlier, on Tuesday, a top police officer said one terrorist was shot dead and a solider, too, lost his life in the encounter that broke out in the Narla area of Rajouri. Three security personnel, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

"One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday. A six-year-old dog (female labrador) from the army's canine unit laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement on Tuesday that Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene. Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the statement read.

Last week a terrorist was killed in an encounter in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police last week in the Reasi district. Officials had said that war-like stores, including one AK series assault rifle with magazines, were recovered during the search following the encounter.

The officials said the Army defused an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3. Barely two weeks ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested two persons for harbouring the terrorists, who had killed five innocent civilians in Dhangri village of Rajouri district in January this year.

On January 1 this year, five persons were killed and others seriously injured in an attack by unidentified terrorists. The case was initially registered at Rajouri police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Arms Act.

The NIA re-registered the case and took over the probe into the incident on January 13. (ANI)

