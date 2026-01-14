Left Menu

Building Resilience: Indian Army's Role in Post-GLOF Sikkim

Lt Gen Harpal Singh inspected Sikkim's post-GLOF road infrastructure recovery. The visit emphasized civil-military synergy in restoring flood-damaged roads, ensuring connectivity, and implementing disaster resilience measures. The Indian Army swiftly aided Sikkim's emergency response, highlighting its commitment to infrastructure recovery and disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Harpal Singh visited Sikkim to assess the road infrastructure's restoration post the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

During his visit, Lt Gen Singh engaged with Trishakti Corps' General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann and Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravinder Telang. Their discussions focused on civil-military coordination for long-term resilience and connectivity in the region.

Key topics included repairing flood-damaged roads, reinforcing vulnerable spots, and implementing climate-resilient solutions. Following the GLOF, the Indian Army provided immediate post-disaster support, reinforcing the importance of strong civil-military synergy in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

