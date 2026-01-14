Building Resilience: Indian Army's Role in Post-GLOF Sikkim

Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Harpal Singh visited Sikkim to assess the road infrastructure's restoration post the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

During his visit, Lt Gen Singh engaged with Trishakti Corps' General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann and Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravinder Telang. Their discussions focused on civil-military coordination for long-term resilience and connectivity in the region.

Key topics included repairing flood-damaged roads, reinforcing vulnerable spots, and implementing climate-resilient solutions. Following the GLOF, the Indian Army provided immediate post-disaster support, reinforcing the importance of strong civil-military synergy in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)