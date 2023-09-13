Left Menu

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt blanket ban on firecrackers

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi governments order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city. BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that a complete ban has been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:36 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city. BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that a complete ban has been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers. ''No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means complete ban. People's health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban,'' the bench told the counsel for Tiwari. The counsel said his client being an MP was responsible towards his constituents and the court has itself allowed bursting of green firecrackers. ''You should make the people understand that they should not burst firecrackers. Even you should not burst firecrackers during victory processions after elections. There are other ways of celebrating the victory,'' the bench told Tiwari, who is an MP from North East Delhi. On September 11, to combat high pollution levels during winter months, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

The sweeping directive that includes prohibition of online sale of firecrackers comes ahead of the festival season. A similar blanket ban was imposed during the last two years. However, there were reports of people bursting firecrackers during Diwali festivities.

